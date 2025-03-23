Going into Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton had high hopes of improving on his disastrous debut race for Ferrari in Australia last week. The weekend had started well for the seven-time world champion after he won Friday's sprint race. However, the race proper couldn't have gone any worse for Hamilton and Ferrari as both the Brit and his teammate Charles Leclerc were disqualified.

Hamilton was thrown out for excessive skid-plain wear on his car, while Leclerc met the same fate due to his car being 1kg underweight when weighed after the race. Signs that it wasn't going to be Ferrari's day were present from the start of the race, when Hamilton and Leclerc clashed at Turn 2 on the very first lap in what both men called 'a racing incident'.

Leclerc lost his front wing endplate as a result of the contact, while Lewis escaped without a puncture. Despite the wing damage, Leclerc was still going far better than Hamilton as the pair found themselves in a battle for fourth place. It was at the point that the pair swapped places on the track allowing Ferrari to maximise their chances of taking the most points possible from the race.