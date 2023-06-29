Lewis Hamilton is showing his experience in helping the development of the Mercedes, former F1 champion Emerson Fittipaldi has said.

The seven-time world champion might not have won yet this season but he is showing all his skills as he and Mercedes work hard to get back to winning ways.

Indeed, he has been consistently strong this year and with Mercedes changing their car recently with upgrades, he has been influential in delivering results with the revamped W14.

READ MORE: F1: Lewis Hamilton makes cameo appearance in rap star's music video

Lewis Hamilton's experience telling for Mercedes in 2023

For former world champion Fittipaldi, then, Hamilton is doing a fine job and is using all the experience he has to keep improving the car and developing it.

Speaking to VegasInsider, he said:

"When you go back, a year ago, when F1 changed the rules, [George] Russell had a better combination with the car and now Lewis has come back strong.

"Lewis is trying to help develop the car and is adapting himself to it. George Russell is a very talented young driver, no doubt about it, but Lewis has so much more experience and background that he can help develop the car and now he's coming back again.

"In the races, he's running better, in traffic, overtaking, positioning himself. The experience is showing.

"It is human nature to want young drivers to perform well but experience counts in F1.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen 'has potential' to break big Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton F1 record

Young drivers always get backing

Fittipaldi went on to claim that younger drivers coming through always seem to get extra support from fans than the more experienced drivers:

"It's interesting because when a young driver comes in, all the fans say 'well, I hope he can beat Lewis'. It's part of human behaviour. And now, it's coming back to reality. Lewis is so good, so competitive.

"We always have this, even myself, like Oscar Piastri, I like to see him perform because he's new and we want him to succeed.

It's the behaviour of racing fans. We always see the new guys with more excitement. And unfortunately, they then stop liking the old guard and say, 'I don't like Lewis Hamilton.'

"They don't know the reason why but subconsciously, it's because they want Russell to perform better. Human beings are very complicated.

"But at the end of the day, experience counts and Lewis and Fernando are great examples."