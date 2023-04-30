Lewis Hamilton says that he and the Mercedes team are 'counting the days' until their upgrade at the Imola Grand Prix in May.

Hamilton finished in sixth at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon, with him battling back from 10th after a Safety Car period and he was pushing Carlos Sainz hard for P5 in the final stages of the race.

Ultimately, though, he could not get by the Ferrari man and so the Briton would have to be happy with sixth at the chequered flag, with it obviously not where he and the team want to be right now.

He was fairly upbeat about their showing on Sunday after the race, though, and said that he is really looking forward to the team being able to bring their upgrades to the W14 at the Imola GP, which takes place in three weeks from now.

“I think we knew already from quite early on that we would have quite a few races until this upgrade," said Hamilton.

“So it’s just counting the days down or counting the weeks down. We don’t currently quite know exactly how good the upgrade will be – we know it will be the start of something new for us. But [in] Miami I hope it’s better pace-wise - last year we were bouncing there a lot.

"We’re in a much better place this year with our car, so I hope we’re a lot closer to the guys there."

At the start of the season following disappointing performance, Mercedes signalled that they were going to start working on a new approach with the W14, within the realms of financial possibility, and it appears that Imola - the start of the European season in earnest - is going to be where we're going to get a first proper look at how they have tried to change the car up.

It'll be interesting to see how much that allows them to close the gap to Red Bull, and move away from Ferrari and Aston Martin, though of course that is easier said than done.

The F1 circus makes a quick exit from Azerbaijan and heads on a long trip to Miami in the US for round five of the championship and the second installment of the race in Florida.