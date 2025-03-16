Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari debut "went worse than he thought it would go" after finishing in 10th place in a chaotic opening round to the 2025 F1 season Down Under.

Race day on the street circuit of Albert Park was hit by rain showers, and duly caused chaos as drivers faced changing conditions over the course of all 57 laps, bringing an exciting and tense show for fans to enjoy as the season got underway.

Hamilton certainly had a tough task ahead of him if he was to hope for a podium after qualifying in ninth on Saturday, but the mixed conditions could have opened an opportunity to capitalise. Though, as it happened, the Ferrari man found the car unstable and was unable to haul himself into contention, finishing with just one point after running in eighth for the majority of the race.

What Lewis Hamilton Said After Ferrari Debut

The Brit found it a lot harder than he thought he would

"It was very tricky and went a lot worse than I thought that it would go. The car was really hard to drive today, so I'm just grateful I kept it out of the wall because that's where it wanted to go most of the time. A lot to take from it, but also getting acclimatised to the new power unit in the wet conditions, all the settings it requires are different, a different way of driving and different set-up on the steering wheel."

Top 5 of the Australian Grand Prix Position Driver Team Points 1. Lando Norris McLaren 25 2. Max Verstappen Red Bull 18 3. George Russell Mercedes 15 4. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 12 5. Alex Albon Williams 10

Unfortunately, a late race gamble by the team to stay out on slicks as the rain kept leaving and coming back backfired, as the conditions had deteriorated too much to stay on track. Hamilton had briefly led due to the leaders pitting, but lost more ground as a result due to a third Safety Car.

Hamilton briefly touched upon the strategy calls with the team, and how he tried to offer his knowledge of what the conditions were like, but to no avail.