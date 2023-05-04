Lewis Hamilton has been warming up for the Miami GP with a basketball challenge.

IWC Schaffhausen invited a group of famous athletes and celebrities to compete with the seven-time world champion to take part in the “IWC Chrono Challenge” organised in collaboration with Miami-based non-profit charity, Dibia DREAM.

The “IWC Chrono Challenge” saw two teams competing against each other in three different basketball skill challenges. Hamilton was joined by Hollywood actor James Marsden and former professional football player Antrel Rolle on his team, whilst actor Simu Liu, American Olympic skateboarder Jagger Eaton and Dibia DREAM founder and CEO Brandon Okpalobi were on the other team.

Hamilton said of the challenge: “I think it’s really, really great that we’ve got all these kids here and I think it’s great what IWC is doing. It is so important to be supporting the future of the world.

"I love basketball, I’ve always been a huge fan. It’s probably my favourite sport, so to have an event where that’s incorporated in it is pretty cool.”

Hamilton's ability on court was clear for all to see, and you can see some of that in the video below:

Hamilton's focus will turn to racing this weekend now, with him aiming to get a positive result in the Mercedes.

The Briton was off of the podium last time out in Baku and after that race admitted that he is counting down the days to the race in Imola, where a number of upgrades are expected to be brought by the team.

That's in a couple of weeks from now, though, with the first of three US races up first of all this weekend, and it remains to be seen how Mercedes are going to perform around the Hard Rock stadium here in Miami.