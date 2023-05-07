Lewis Hamilton is wearing his rainbow helmet this weekend at the Miami Grand Prix in solidarity with the LGBTQ community, as he has done at races in Saudi Arabia and Qatar in the past.

The seven-time world champion has never been afraid to stand up for what he believes in and at races where the host countries discriminate against the LGBTQ community he has worn a crash helmet with the rainbow adorning it, showing his support for them.

He is doing the same again this weekend in Miami, with Florida state’s board of education pushing ahead with the expansion of a ‘don’t say gay’ bill.

This bill prohibits the teaching of sexuality and gender identity in schools, and it is also expected that another bill will be signed by Florida governor Ron DeSantis that will require people to only use bathrooms that align with their sex assigned at birth.

Speaking on the issues, Hamilton told the BBC ahead of the Miami GP weekend:

"My sympathy and my thoughts are with the people that are here in Miami because it’s the lawmakers that are making those decisions.

“I just stand by those within the community here and I hope they can stand firm and continue to push back.

“I’ll be having the rainbow on my helmet this weekend, it’s no different to when we were in Saudi, I think it’s not the right direction, not the right message.

“I’m here this weekend, I’m hoping that just by showing up and doing my helmet I’ll be able to continue to support the LGBTQ community and stand with them in solidarity.”

Hamilton will start this weekend's race in Miami in 13th place after a tough qualifying session saw him eliminated at the Q2 stage.

He'll certainly be hoping that he is going to be able to climb the field at lights out later on on Sunday, then, but it is clear the Mercedes isn't working very well at the Miami circuit.

Big upgrades are expected for the next race in Imola in a couple of weeks from now, though, and so potentially they will help the Silver Arrows close the gap to Red Bull who have been blisteringly quick at the sharp end so far this season.