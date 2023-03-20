Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton recently announced his seven-year working relationship with Angela Cullen had come to an end.

Cullen took up the role of Hamilton’s physiotherapist and assistant in 2016, quickly becoming an integral part of his inner circle.

She helped the British star win four of his record seven world titles, but the partnership is now over.

What has Lewis Hamilton and Angela Cullen said about their split?

Hamilton posted an emotional message about Cullen on Instagram, revealing she was taking “next steps to pursue her dreams”.

“For the last seven years @cullen_angela has been by my side, pushing me to be the best version of myself,” he wrote.

“I am a stronger athlete and a better person because of her. So today I hope you’ll join me in wishing her the very best as she takes her next steps to pursue her dreams.

“Thank you for everything Ang, I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for you.”

Cullen wrote a similar post, telling her fans: “I am so grateful and blessed to have had this incredible journey in F1 and I know my story will continue.”

She then thanked Hamilton for their time together, writing: “It’s been such an honour and pleasure to stand alongside you, I’m so proud of you and everything you have achieved.

“Thank you for supporting me, believing in me and showing me the limitless potential we all have within us.”

Hamilton later quashed rumours of a rift between the pair, speaking to reporters before the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

"Angela and I are good. She's in a different phase of her life, we're still super close," he said.

"We keep texting every day, massively supportive and I'm massively supportive of her, so grateful to have had her with me on this journey. She's one of my closest friends and continues to be."

But some fans are confident they know why the partnership ended, after ESPN posted a video of Cullen carrying Hamilton’s dog Roscoe down a spiral staircase.

Angela Cullen carries Lewis Hamilton’s dog down staircase

In the video, which can be viewed above, Cullen is seen heaving Roscoe, a British bulldog, down a spiral staircase.

Roscoe looks pretty heavy, and Cullen is taking each step very carefully to prevent disaster.

Some fans have suggested that Cullen should not be responsible for menial tasks such as carrying Hamilton’s dog around, and cited this as the reason behind her departure.

“Prolly the reason why she jet out, lol,” one fan wrote, while another posted: “I think we know why she quit… 🤦🏻‍♂️”

A third fan commented: “No other driver has people carrying their luggage arround, running after them with a fan when it’s hot… she deserves to live the best life ever now!”

Others called out the choice of video, pointing out that it trivialised her role in Hamilton’s team.

“Diminishing her work and that of every single woman throughout the whole F1 environment,” a fan wrote. “Embarrassing”.