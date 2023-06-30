Lewis Hamilton has called for a rule to come in that specifies when F1 teams can work on their cars for the following season after the current one.

In a suggestion that would potentially change the way the sport works significantly, Hamilton has suggested that a rule should come in that would prevent teams from starting work early on their cars for the next campaign after the current one, as that factor potentially leads to eras of dominance like we are seeing with Red Bull at the moment.

You can see Hamilton's logic too. Red Bull already have this season pretty much sewn up from a Constructors' championship perspective and, therefore, they can surely be focusing and working on the 2024 car, giving them a jump on the teams below, such as Mercedes, who are squabbling to be best of the rest and to secure all-important prize money.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen 'has potential' to break big Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton F1 record

Lewis Hamilton calls for F1 rule change

Hamilton is surely speaking from experience when putting forward this idea, having been part of a Mercedes team that won championship after championship in the previous decade, with him telling Sky Sports:

"The car [the Mercedes W14] is moving in the right direction. I think ultimately it's likely that by the end of the year we will probably catch Red Bull, but that's only because they're probably already focusing on next year's car because they're so far ahead.

"They don't have to make any changes to this year's car as they're so far ahead.

"I think the FIA should probably put a time when everyone is allowed to start developing on the next year's car. So August 1, that's when everybody can start so then no one can get an advantage on the next year, cause that sucks.

"It would make more sense. Say for example you start the season and you know you have a bad car, you can just say I'm not going to bother developing this car and put all this money into next year's car and have an advantage.

"I was really fortunate to have one of those periods, Max is having it now, but with the way it's going it will continue to happen over and over again and I don't think we need that in the sport."

READ MORE: F1: Lewis Hamilton makes cameo appearance in rap star's music video

Could make F1 closer

"If everyone had a cut-off time, then no one has a headstart and it's a real race in that short space of time for the future car. Maybe that would help everyone be more on a level the following year.

"It would be cool to see in the next 20 years that we don't have huge bands of time where one team leads too far ahead, because we want to see better racing."

Max Verstappen's response

Naturally, as the current dominant force in F1, Max Verstappen was asked for a response, and he said to Sky:

"We weren’t talking about that when he was winning his championships, right? So I don’t think we should now.

“When you have a competitive car it’s great, but at one point you also have to look ahead to the next year.

“It’s normal, of course, [for] people behind to say these kinds of things, but they should also not forget how it was looking when they were winning and if people would comment these kinds of things then probably they would comment a bit different, but that’s how it goes in Formula 1.”