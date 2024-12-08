Lewis Hamilton bid an emotional farewell to Mercedes with a heartfelt message to his team after ending his 12-year association with the Silver Arrows on a positive note in at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion started 16th on the grid, but produced a vintage performance to cut his way through the field to finish in fourth. Although he narrowly missed out on a place on the podium, Lewis was clearly in a buoyant mood as he crossed the line.

Team principal Toto Wolff was the first man to congratulate the 39-year-old - who is set to drive for Ferrari next season. Wolff told Hamilton: "Lewis, that was the drive of a world champion. Amazing!" In response, Hamilton delivered a speech praising his colleagues and all that they had achieved in their time together.

Close

Lewis Hamilton Reflected on his 12-Year Journey With Mercedes in Emotional Final Radio Message

"Thanks, Toto. That was fun. It's been a pleasure all the way. In the tough times. The pleasure's been mine. You know, we dreamed alone. But together we believed. And as a team, we achieved [great] things. Thank you for all the courage, the determination and the passion for seeing me and supporting me. What started out as a leap of faith turned into a journey into the history books. So, we did everything together and I'm so, so grateful to everyone. From the bottom of my heart, all the best."

After 246 races, 84 wins and six Drivers' Championships together, Lewis Hamilton's time at Mercedes is finally at an end. It remains to be seen how the Brit will fare at Ferrari, but the mark he has made on the sport with the Silver Arrows will never be forgotten.

Lewis Hamilton key career statistics (as of 08/12/24) First race 2007 Australian Grand Prix World Championships 7 (2008, 2014-15, 2017-20) Number of races 356 Number of wins 105 Number of pole positions 104 Career points 4862.5

Toto Wolff summed up how the team felt about Hamilton in his closing address: