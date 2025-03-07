The 2025 Formula One season launch is drawing ever closer, with teams making their final tweaks to their cars before the opening round in Australia next weekend.

All the teams completed the usual three-day pre-season test in Bahrain last month, with drivers getting used to the 2025-spec cars, and some getting used to their new teams and how they operate.

Without doubt, the biggest move of the 2024 off-season was Lewis Hamilton ending his long-term partnership with Mercedes and joining the scarlet red of Ferrari. However, it has not been the smoothest start for both driver and team.

Ferrari Under FIA Investigation

Their new 2025 vehicle has drawn criticism from Red Bull