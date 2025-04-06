Lewis Hamilton’s disappointing start in a Ferrari continued at the Japanese Grand Prix. He was limited by a poor qualifying and struggled in the race itself, when it was difficult for everybody to overtake and move up the field - a familiar story for him over the past year or so.

Hamilton was the only driver in the points to finish higher than where they started, an early move on Isack Hadjar down the main straight earning him a seventh-place finish, staggeringly his best Grand Prix finish at Ferrari so far.

Nevertheless, he remains well short of the podium finishes and race wins that he and Ferrari crave. While both parties remain optimistic that better results will come as the season progresses, Lewis was unable to hide his disappointment on the team radio after the race.