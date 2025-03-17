Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari debut did not meet expectations this past weekend and was more characterised by tense radio exchanges with his new race engineer during the Australian Grand Prix.

After qualifying eighth on the grid, Hamilton's hopes for a podium in his first race donning the scarlet red looked unlikely, only for Sunday in Melbourne to be hit with rain showers.

Yet, an opportunity to finish higher than expected was washed away by a late shower and a poor strategy call by the team to stay out on track with slick tyres, leaving Hamilton to finish in a lowly 10th place when more points were on the table. But what was more notable about this race for the 40-year-old was the frostiness in his communication with his new team engineer Riccardo Adami, as multiple radio messages broadcast live between the pair showed that the level of trust was not yet there.

New Relationships at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton & Riccardo Adami need to get used to each other

It was a common feature during the race to hear Adami attempt to give Hamilton more guidance on car settings that the Brit would like, usually responding by either asking him to stop repeating information or to just let him handle it.

The first example came on lap 4. During a Safety Car period, Adami was trying to remind his driver to charge his car before the action resumed, but repeated the information.

RA: "Stay in charge mode. Charge button on."

LH: "Yeah, no problem. Just don't repeat everything."

RA: "Understood."