Lewis Hamilton completed his first laps in a Ferrari Formula One car on Wednesday morning, taking to the Fiorano track in wet and cold conditions.

The Prancing Horse were willing to relocate the seven-time world champion's test run from their test track, with both Imola and Mugello mentioned, but despite the adverse weather conditions, the engineers eventually gave the go-ahead. As expected, Hamilton used both full wet tyres and the Pirelli academy rubber.

Hamilton isn't set to drive the 2025 Ferrari until the end of February prior to pre-season testing. The former Mercedes driver was in the Scuderia's 2023 car, due to F1 regulations.

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Test Laps Results

The Brit completed 30 laps in the adverse weather conditions

Per AutoRacer, Hamilton completed 30 laps and 90km, which is almost 10% of his maximum allowance of 1,000km. He then passed the car over to new teammate Charles Leclerc at 11:00 local time, who completed 14 laps himself. Despite the difference in laps this time out, Ferrari principal Fred Vasseur will want to share the mileage equally between the two drivers, although Hamilton has more adapting to do than Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton's F1 stats (as of 23/01/25) Races 356 Drivers' Championships 7 Race wins 105 Podiums 202 Career points 4,862.5 Pole positions 104 Fastest laps 67

The 40-year-old set a time of around one minute per lap, which is slower than teammate Leclerc's 57.6 set a couple of years ago and F1 great Michael Schumacher, who holds the lap record of 55.999 in Ferrari's title-winning F2004 car.

Hamilton was a couple of seconds behind both, but these laps were more for the Brit to get familiar with the set-up at Ferrari and adjust to a new racing engineer for the first time in 12 years. Peter 'Bono' Bonnington had been Hamilton's race engineer at Mercedes since 2012, but the new Ferrari driver will now have to familiarise himself with his new engineer, Riccardo Adami.