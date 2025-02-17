Lewis Hamilton's debut season with Ferrari has been simulated ahead of the upcoming 2025 season, and the results are very surprising to see.

In one of the most sensational driver transfers in the history of the world's most popular four-wheeled sport, Lewis Hamilton will race for the Maranello-based manufacturer for the next two seasons, 2025 and 2026, after many years with Mercedes, where he has established his legacy as one of the greatest drivers to grace the sport.

The seven-time world champion shattered the F1 world prior to the start of the 2024 season with this news, and hopes that this dream partnership will finally give way to his eighth Drivers' Championship that would take him past fellow GOAT contender Michael Schumacher. With only one month before the season kicks off in Melbourne, the anticipation about his debut has only grown stronger.

F1 Simulated is Bad News For Lewis Hamilton

The new Ferrari man could only finish 8th in the Drivers' Championship