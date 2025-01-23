Lewis Hamilton inked a two-year deal with Ferrari last year which will see him represent the Prancing Horse for the upcoming Formula 1 season. Ferrari will hope that a move for the seven-time world champion will see them win their first Constructors’ Championship since 2008, and perhaps if things go really well, their first Drivers' Championship since Kimi Raikkonen won it in 2007.

What we know for sure, however, is that no one from the Mercedes team will be joining Hamilton as he jumps ship. This is due to a ‘non-poaching’ clause placed in his contract that prevents the Brit from bringing staff from his old team with him to his new team. This contract is usually reserved for members of management only, but due to Hamilton’s influence on the organisation, it had to be put in place.

Lewis Hamilton's F1 stats (as of 23/01/25) Races 356 Drivers' Championships 7 Race wins 105 Podiums 202 Career points 4,862.5 Pole positions 104 Fastest laps 67

There were rumours that Mercedes race engineer, Peter Bonnington, may have joined Hamilton at Ferrari, but they have been squashed following the reveal of this anti-poaching clause. Technically, team members of Mercedes would be allowed to join Ferrari, but they would require the green light of their team and Hamilton would be allowed no influence. However, given the circumstances, it would be difficult to disprove that team members making the leap were not a direct result of Hamilton’s transfer.