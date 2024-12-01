Lewis Hamilton is set to end his time at Mercedes with a whimper at the end of the 2024 season, with fans and pundits alike questioning how he’s so far off the pace of his teammate George Russell. Hamilton has had issues with his qualifying pace all year against the man they used to call “Mr Saturday”, but the problems seem to be getting worse as we get to the latter stages of the year.

Last week in Las Vegas, a poor qualifying cost the Brit a possible race win, as he only managed P10 whilst Russell was on pole. Hamilton came through the pack to finish just five seconds behind his teammate for a 1-2 finish, suggesting he had the pace to win if he executed his lap in Q3 the night before.

In Qatar this weekend, he was a sizable margin behind Russell, who was awarded pole after qualifying second and taking advantage of an unprecedented one-place grid penalty for original pole-sitter Verstappen after he was judged to be driving unnecessarily slowly on a cool-down lap.

Afterwards, a dejected Hamilton admitted: "I'm just not fast anymore."

Meanwhile, Hamilton could only manage sixth place, one better than his sprint qualifying position of seventh, with Russell was again on the front row behind Lando Norris for the Saturday sprint, which was won by Piastri after Norris moved aside at the chequered flag. Hamilton has only managed one front-row start all season, leaving a lot of questions unanswered about why a driver with 104 pole positions seemingly can’t put together a good lap.

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff is one of the many who’ve had to answer these questions, and one of his responses caught the eye of many fans. Toto said ahead of last week's Vegas Grand Prix that every driver has a “shelf life” in reference to Lewis’ pace, perhaps insinuating Ferrari weren’t signing the same man who has helped Mercedes to their eight constructors' titles.

Why Hamilton Finds Himself on the Sidelines at Mercedes

The 39-year-old leaves the team in just a matter of weeks

Some pundits have pointed the finger back at Mercedes, with Naomi Schiff pointing out that Hamilton will have been left out of team meetings as he’s on his way out. This has likely resulted in the car being developed towards Russell’s driving style, which potentially explains the significant pace deficit and also why Hamilton's teammate has been able to regularly challenge at the front in recent weeks.

"It's a shame because he’s only got really the rest of this weekend and next weekend to seal off a wonderful era with Mercedes," explained Schiff, per F1 Oversteer. [For Hamilton] to be feeling so negative at this point is a little bit sad.

"Maybe because he’s decided to go to Ferrari, he’s being frozen out of more and more engineering meetings. Maybe this car is slightly being developed more towards George’s driving style."

Despite Hamilton previously stating he would still offer all of his experience and know-how to Mercedes before he leaves the team, the seven-time world champion seemingly finds himself on the sidelines.

Mercedes may well be keeping their cards close to their chest to reveal as little information about their car for next season as possible. Teams usually isolate drivers leaving the team to avoid too much information to competitors. If Mercedes feel they’ve found engineering innovations ready for the 2025 caimpaign, they wouldn’t want Hamilton hearing this information and taking it to direct rivals Ferrari.