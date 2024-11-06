Lewis Hamilton, 39, WILL complete the rest of the Formula 1 series with Mercedes before moving to Ferrari for the 2025 season. Following the Brazil Grand Prix, there were rumours circulating that the Brit would not complete the season after he expressed gratitude to his team in case it was the last time he got to work with them.

However, he has also spoken about getting a better car in the next few races, implying he intends to return to the track in a Mercedes for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the Qatar Grand Prix, and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which will then be his last before his lucrative move to the Prancing Horse.

Lewis Hamilton WILL See out 2024 Season With Mercedes

The Brit doesn't intend to cut his final season with the team short

Sky F1 reporter Craig Slater said of the emotional team radio message and Hamilton's future: “The rumours are far-fetched and aren’t correct. He is going to be finishing the season with Mercedes.

"People are putting two and two together and saying maybe, if Lewis wants to go, this could give [Andrea Kimi] Antonelli an early start in F1 to ground him for his first full season. This is not the case.

"I’ve been in touch with a senior figure at the Mercedes team who has told me that they are very clear that, as far as they are concerned, Lewis Hamilton will be completing the season with the team. I have it on very good authority that there’s no way he is going to step aside before the season’s end.”

Lewis Hamilton Heading to Ferrari

It will bring an end to a very successful career with Mercedes

Earlier this year, Hamilton announced he would be moving to Ferrari in 2025, following an impressive 11 seasons at Mercedes. In that time, he won six of his seven Drivers' Championships and became the first driver to win more than 100 Grands Prix and achieve over 100 pole positions.

Lewis Hamilton's F1 stats (as of 06/11/24) Races 353 Drivers' Championships 7 (2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020) Wins 105 Podiums 201 Career points 4829.5 Pole positions 104 Fastest laps 67 First race 2007 Australian Grand Prix First win 2007 Canadian Grand Prix

The Brit’s time at Mercedes has been record-breaking, however, Hamilton’s decision to move came after he suffered two winless seasons in 2022 and 2023 respectively. Although this year, we did see him top the podium twice, with a particularly emotional home win at Silverstone in July. That day saw Hamilton take his first win in 945 days, with his last win prior to Silverstone this year coming back in December 2021 in Saudi Arabia.