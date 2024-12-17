Three months out from the start of the new Formula 1 season, Lewis Hamilton will be hoping his debut campaign with Ferrari could lead to his first title since 2020. The Brit will join forces with current Prancing Horse driver Charles Leclerc in an attempt to become the first F1 driver to win eight Drivers' Championships.

For the past two years, Hamilton has been teammates with fellow countryman George Russell for Mercedes, and in those two years, only 0.06 separates the two drivers’ average finishing positions. Russell’s average finish position was 5.13, whereas the more experienced Hamilton’s average finish position was 5.19.

Lewis Hamilton & George Russell's Mercedes stats as teammates Stats Lewis Hamilton George Russell Wins 2 3 Podiums 20 14 Top 5s 37 40 Laps led 90 243 Points 697 695 Points finishes 60 58 Average finish position 5.19 5.13 Race H2H 27 28 Qualifying H2H 29 39 Poles 1 5 Front rows 3 12 Average qualifying position 7.15 6.01

A lot of credit has to go to Russell for managing to hold his own against arguably the greatest driver the sport has ever seen. Russell has even had one more win than his veteran teammate during their partnership together. Russell won three times, while Hamilton only won twice. Despite having more wins than Hamilton, it’s the seven-time world champion who has had more podium finishes with 20, whereas Russell had six fewer with 14.

There wasn’t much to split the two in terms of the total number of points each other won either. Russell won 695 points, which is only two fewer than Hamilton.

2025 Formula 1 Season

All change at Mercedes

Russell will be teammates with 18-year-old, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, next season, in what will be his debut season in Formula 1. Antonelli signed a one-year contract and will become the first Italian to compete in F1 since Antonio Giovinazzi, who last competed in 2021.

Hamilton, meanwhile, will be looking to become the first British driver to win the Drivers’ Championship for Ferrari since John Surtees, who accomplished this in 1964. The only other British driver to win the title with Ferrari was Mike Hawthorn, who won it way back in 1958. It would also be rather fitting for Hamilton to overtake the legend that is Michael Schumacher as the most successful driver in F1 history, by winning a record eighth Drivers' Championship with the team with whom Schumacher won five.

Ferrari hasn't had a champion driver since 2007, when Finnish legend, Kimi Raikkonen, won his only title. Coincidentally, that was the year Hamilton made his debut in Formula 1, which also saw him finish second.