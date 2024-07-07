Highlights British F1 drivers George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, and Lando Norris dominated Silverstone qualifying, creating an all-British top three.

The Mercedes duo celebrated England's penalty shootout victory against Switzerland, with fans chanting "It's coming home."

The weekend combines England's football match and the Formula One race, making it a dream weekend for fans of both sports.

With Formula One taking place at the infamous Silverstone track this weekend, it was only right that the British contingent of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton got to watch their country play against Turkey, with the full-time reaction of the Mercedes drivers in front of a raucous Silverstone crowd going viral on social media.

A weekend that will have seen England's football team play, as well as England playing host to the Formula One, it is the dream weekend to be a fan of both sports. With Gareth Southgate's men having already played their part, having defeated Switzerland on penalties, it is now up to George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, or Lando Norris to make it a clean-sweep of English sporting wins this weekend, and if qualifying is anything to go by, then it looks very hopeful.

Silverstone Qualifying Was Great For England

Russell, Hamilton, and Norris made it an all-British top three

With the qualifying for the 2024 British Grand Prix taking place just two hours before the football began, not only were they in a race against each other, but a race against time if they wanted to watch the football. Having set the pace during all rounds of qualifying, Russell leads the way on pole position, with his Mercedes teammate, Lewis Hamilton, just coming up short and finding himself in second place.

Rounding off an all-British top three, Lando Norris came in third, with season leader, Max Verstappen, having to settle for a fourth-place finish in qualifying. In a very British-centric showing, the trio topping the British Grand Prix set the stage for the England football team to go and make it a weekend where sporting egos and pride would dominate the country.

Mercedes Duo Watch Trent's Penalty vs Switzerland

The Liverpool man scored the decisive penalty to send England through

In a clip that has gone viral on X, Arsenal fan, Hamilton, and Wolverhampton Wanderers fan, Russell, can be seen sitting on a stage, with a sea of British Formula One fans and presumably England national team fans behind them. The clip shows the Mercedes duo celebrating the penalty shoot-out victory, as the crowd behind them erupts in cheers, in what could only be seen as the perfect day for everyone in attendance.

In further footage posted to the official Mercedes F1 page, the crowd can be seen bursting out the infamous "It's coming home" song, with Hamilton mouthing along to the song, in what could be seen as the perfect distraction for the British drivers ahead of what is a huge weekend for them.

Being able to detach themselves from the reality of being the top two in qualifying in their home country, the football may have provided a much-needed escape from the pressures that come with the responsibility of being just as good as George Russell and Lewis Hamilton are.

Related Lewis Hamilton 'Being Sabotaged by Mercedes', Claims Email Lewis Hamilton is being sabotaged by Mercedes because of his move to Ferrari ahead of next season, according to an anonymous email.

Now, with the England national team having played their part, Sunday will play host to the 2024 British Grand Prix, where the British trio that topped the three places in qualifying will be hoping that they can replicate that and make it the same trio on the podium come the end of the race.