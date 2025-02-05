Lewis Hamilton has thanked his former colleagues at Mercedes by splashing out on a gift for all 3,000 members of the German manufacturer's team.

Hamilton spent 12 years with Mercedes and won six Drivers' Championships while helping transform the team into one of the biggest in the sport. The now 40-year-old departed the team at the end of the 2024 season and signed for Ferrari in a £50million-per-year deal with the Italian constructors.

Hamilton commissioned renowned motorsport artist Paul Oz to create a painting depicting his car from the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix. Oz has previously created busts of multiple Formula One legends such as Bruce McLaren, Ayrton Senna, and James Hunt. All of which sit at McLaren's F1 headquarters in Woking.