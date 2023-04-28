Lewis Hamilton has given his reaction to recent speculation linking Charles Leclerc to Mercedes.

Hamilton has been associated with Mercedes for his entire career in F1, with him driving for McLaren-Mercedes in the first few years he was on the grid, before moving to the works Silver Arrows team in 2013.

Indeed, he is celebrating a decade with the team this campaign, but it remains to be seen if he is going to extend his stay there into an eleventh year, with his contract up at the conclusion of the season.

The Briton is expected to sign a new deal, it must be said, and he has commented on the rumours before in saying that he and the team are working towards that aim but, of course, until anything is inked there will be speculation floating around.

That said, some reports have claimed that Mercedes might look at Charles Leclerc as a replacement for Lewis if he does decide to exit the Brackley-based outfit, and that was put to Hamilton ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, with him asked whether the rumours have any impact on the conversations he is having on his own future:

“Not really," said Hamilton.

"Some of the drivers speak to or have relationships with team bosses.

“I like where I am, I love my team. I’m grateful for the journey we’ve been on and what we’re working on moving forward. It doesn’t have any impact.”

Leclerc is obviously at Ferrari at the moment and is seen as one of the most talented drivers on the current grid.

He has commented recently on his own future, amid the rumours, saying that he remains fully focused on driving for Ferrari and trying to win the world championship with them as soon as is possible.

If Mercedes do prove themselves to be the best candidate to take on Red Bull and win, though, and a spot does free up at the team on the back of Hamilton potentially leaving, there's surely going to be interest from Leclerc at least in a conversation over a potential move.

He surely wouldn't be the only driver looking at it either, given the success Mercedes have had in the recent past, but ultimately the cards are in Hamilton's hands at the moment and until we know what he is doing for definite, the rest of what gets said is conjecture and rumour.