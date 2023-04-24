Lewis Hamilton was 'undercover' at the opening round of the British Touring Car Championship at the weekend, as he attended a soaking wet Donington Park to watch his brother Nic in action.

Hamilton has been typically busy in the recent off-period we've had from F1, with him attending Coachella recently as well in the US.

He swapped the festival for the race track on Sunday, though, with him taking in the first round of the 2023 BTCC season at Donington, with the series providing entertaining and thrilling racing as ever to kick off the campaign in style.

Donning a big coat and a face covering, Hamilton managed to sneak in seemingly unnoticed and watched on the side of the track alongside other fans as the rain lashed down.

The seven-time F1 world champion put the story of the day on Instagram, too, explaining why he was there and showing off his undercover attire:

Hamilton was obviously in attendance in the main to support his younger brother Nic, who has competed in the series for several years.

The younger Hamilton might be hoping his F1-based sibling can attend more meetings in BTCC this year, too, with him achieving a career best 6th place in race two of the three-race event on Sunday.

Finding time to do exactly that might be about to get rather tougher for Lewis, however, with the F1 season set to resume and considerably so.

This weekend sees round four of the world championship take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, before the travelling circus heads to Miami just a week later for the second edition of the Grand Prix there.

May also sees Grands Prix held in Imola and in Monaco as the season enters its European phase in earnest, with the Spanish Grand Prix combining with that pair to throw up the first triple-header of the year.

As for BTCC, the next rounds of the championship take place over the 6th and 7th of May at Brands Hatch on the Indy course, at what is always a popular circuit.

Lewis will be surely trying to follow the action as much as possible, but will also have the small matter of the GP in Miami to deal with at the same time, which also takes place on May 7.