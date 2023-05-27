Lewis Hamilton will start the Monaco Grand Prix from P5 tomorrow afternoon but certainly came close to being further down the field during Saturday's session.

The Briton recovered from an uncharacteristic crash in FP3 to get through to the final qualifying shootout on Saturday afternoon in Monte-Carlo, but wasn't far off from being eliminated earlier on in the running.

Indeed, he revealed after the chequered flag that it was down to tyre warm-up that meant he was leaving it so late to get through, which is always a risky game around the narrow streets of the principality.

Speaking to the press after the session, Hamilton said:

"I struggled to get temperature into my tyres in the session, so it was always that last, last lap where I managed to pull something out. My heart was in my mouth because there could have been a yellow flag, a red flag, who knows, and I'm grateful for the lap we got."

Indeed, we did get a red flag early in the session with Sergio Perez having a chat with the wall at turn one and coming off second best, underlying just how quickly things can change at this track.

Traffic is another issue, too, with Charles Leclerc being handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding Lando Norris in the tunnel in the closing stages, something that has promoted Hamilton up to P5 for lights out tomorrow.

On that issue, when it was still at the stewards and no decision had been reached, Hamilton said:

"I'll take anything I can get. We are having to rely on others like Checo in the wall."

Meanwhile, he also commented on those starting around him tomorrow, with Fernando Alonso nearly taking a fine pole before being pipped by Max Verstappen, whilst Esteban Ocon was also on provisional pole for a period, though he will in fact start in P3:

"[Esteban] Ocon came out of nowhere with a great lap. I was really hopeful Fernando had pole at the end but that Red Bull was just too quick. The Aston is almost on par with the Red Bull, so I'm really happy for Aston."

It's a really exciting looking grid tomorrow with lots of opportunities for drivers to get good points for their respective teams, though the racing may be a little dull given where we are.

Qualifying was brilliant, though, and a reminder as to why this Grand Prix should be revered, respected, and protected.