Lewis Hamilton has given a prediction on how Mercedes might fare over the coming races after a great result in Spain.

The Silver Arrows have brought significant upgrades to their car in recent weeks, and at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya we got a good idea of just how they're working, with both Hamilton and team-mate George Russell on the podium.

Indeed, both cars had great race pace to achieve the result - though they were a little way off of winner Max Verstappen - and they will be hoping that they can continue to be challenging at the right end in the weeks ahead.

Canada is up next, then, followed by a host of European races between now and the summer break, and Hamilton has suggested that the Silver Arrows should be competitive in the weeks ahead.

Lewis Hamilton assesses Mercedes' chances for coming races

Speaking on the back of his second place finish in Spain, he told the press back on Sunday:

"I mean they normally say if you're quick in Barcelona then you should be generally good everywhere. I think we will be strong in the next races.

"There'll be times when Aston [Martin] is maybe slightly ahead or Ferrari is maybe ahead. But I think our race pace continues to be a strength of ours, as it was last year, and I think this weekend particularly we've understood the car even more, so I think we can count on that being shown moving forwards, we've just got to try and lift the whole overall performance of the car a little bit more, to try and close the gap [to Red Bull.]"

A positive result for Mercedes without doubt, and now the Brackley-based team will be looking to build on that double podium.

Toto Wolff said on Sunday that once the team finds a direction to head in they are very good at grinding and, on the back of changing their design approach with the W14, that is what they are going to be planning to do.

Red Bull and Verstappen are still a little way off up the road in terms of performance but if they can regularly beat Aston Martin and Ferrari that is a step in the right direction as they bid to get back to the very front of the grid.