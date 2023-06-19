Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso shared a joke after the Canadian Grand Prix, with the Briton poking fun at the Spaniard's age.

The two F1 veterans battled it out for the duration of Sunday's race in Montréal, with Hamilton jumping Alonso at the start of the GP, only for the Aston Martin man to get back in front of the Mercedes driver with around a third of the event gone.

In the end, that is how it stayed with Alonso in second and Hamilton in third behind winner Max Verstappen, and it's clear both drivers enjoyed their fight on track.

Indeed, in the press pen after the race, Hamilton reflected on the start, saying that he beat Alonso into turn one because of the Spaniard's age, and therefore slower reaction times.

Alonso, though, vowed to repay the favour in Austria in two weeks from now:

The two have had many an on-track battle and at times things haven't always been harmonious between them, but there is a huge amount of respect there.

That was underlined yesterday in the press conference, with Hamilton saying that the podium he was on in Montréal was perhaps the most 'iconic' he'd ever stood on, given the level of talent of the two drivers he was sharing the top three celebrations with.

It would certainly be nice to see Alonso and Hamilton battling closer with Verstappen as well, as we'd surely be in for some incredible racing, but right now Verstappen and Red Bull are in a league of their own.

Even so, the winning margin the Dutchman enjoyed this weekend just gone was a fair bit smaller to the Aston Martin and Mercedes cars than it has been at other points this season, though both Alonso and Hamilton were pushing for much of the race as they battled one another for second.