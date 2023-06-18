Lewis Hamilton labelled the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix podium as iconic, with him joined by race winner Max Verstappen and second place man Fernando Alonso.

The race in Montréal was an intriguing one on Sunday afternoon, but it ended in familiar fashion with Verstappen winning - his 41st victory in F1.

Alongside him on the podium, meanwhile, were two other of the sport's serial winners, with Alonso finishing second and Hamilton third, with the two former McLaren team-mates involved in a race-long battle.

Arguably the three most talented drivers on the grid, the hope has to be that we'll see them all fighting for race victories in the not too distant future, given the ability each of them possesses.

Indeed, Hamilton was all too aware of the talent sitting next to him, as he reflected on the podium:

"It's a privilege to be up here with these two who have done incredible in their careers and this is quite an iconic top three. I don't know if there's been a top three like this before. I don't believe there has been.

"So hopefully there'll be more and, as Fernando said, there's a lot of respect between us as we are able race so closely and trust one another. So I'm really hoping at some stage we have more of a level playing field in our cars, and then we'll have a much more exciting race."

Reflecting on the elder statesmen alongside him, meanwhile, Verstappen had this to say:

"I mean I remember, back in the day, I was watching these two, you know, already in F1 racing each other. So I'm very happy now I'm in F1 as well and racing them is probably one of the best things out there. When we can share a podium together, we've done it now a few times, I think it's great. I think they want to swap positions, of course, but I'm happy in the middle at the moment!"

And for Alonso, the feeling was also evidently mutual:

"I really enjoy these battles and this podium happened in Australia I think last time and now here and there is a lot of respect, a lot of talent and when you fight against Max and Lewis, you know that you cannot make any mistake because they will take advantage of that and they will not make a mistake.

"So if you want to beat them, you need to be tenth after tenth faster to close that gap. It's a very intense battle but very respectful. Even the overtaking possibility that we had on the DRS for me when I passed Lewis you know that you can trust what he's doing. He will defend hard but within the limits. Same at the start, I guess when you start in the first two rows with these guys you know there is a sense of awareness and respect that is not sometimes in other parts."