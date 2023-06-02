Lewis Hamilton has said that he'll be looking at set-up changes tonight ahead of qualifying for the Spanish GP tomorrow - saying it could be hard for him to make the top ten as things stand.

Mercedes are getting to see how their new upgrades are shaping up on their W14 at a more conventional track this weekend - after they introduced some of their expected changes at Monaco last time out.

Indeed, the Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya is a venue that all the teams know really well and many of them have brought changes to their cars this weekend in a bid to get improved performance, with the field very closely packed over the course of FP2 on Friday.

Max Verstappen still topped the time-sheets, but we saw a great performance from Nico Hulkenberg to take the third-fastest time, whilst Valtteri Bottas was also inside the top ten for Alfa Romeo.

Hamilton, meanwhile, finished outside the top half with the eleventh quickest time - with team-mate George Russell going eighth fastest - and said that he feels as though some set-up tweaks are going to be needed if he is to make Q3 tomorrow afternoon.

"We're flighting as hard as we can. It was a difficult FP1 and FP2 [in terms of] just getting on top of the tyres and the deg.

"It's so different from last week, the long pace didn't look terrible so we just need to look how we can improve over a single lap.

"From the pace I had today, it'll be a struggle to get into the top ten, but hopefully we'll do some changes overnight. It's very close between us and P5 to P10. It's impressive to see the improvements those around us have made."

Team-mate George Russell added meanwhile:

"I think we'll learn a huge amount and we'll dig into the data tonight.

"We're not Friday specialists and we often take a bit of a step forward on Saturday and Sunday which is the right way around to be.

"We weren't expecting to set the world on fire, so we need to learn what we can from the info we've got and move forward from there."

Things certainly look closely packed ahead of FP3 and then qualifying so it seems safe to say there's a very entertaining session ahead.

Mercedes will be looking to make their typical strides forward in terms of car set-up to be a little higher up the order, meanwhile, and it remains to be seen what they can discover tonight.