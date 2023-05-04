Lewis Hamilton says he is using the examples of Tom Brady and LeBron James to inspire him to keep his F1 career going.

The Mercedes driver has been in the sport for 16 years and in that time has established himself as one of the greatest racers we've ever seen, with seven world titles and a century of pole positions and race wins recorded.

His current contract with the team is up at the end of the season, though, and speculation is naturally rumbling around his future and will continue to do so until he pens a new deal, or shocks us all and moves elsewhere in the paddock or even leaves the sport.

Certainly, the latter seems particularly unlikely and Hamilton has doubled down on that, saying that he has absolutely no intention of leaving F1, citing the examples of Tom Brady and LeBron James who have shown they can still be the very best even when they are the elder statesmen in their respective sports:

"I don't plan on stopping any time soon," Hamilton told ESPN.

"I'm not at the end of my career. I'm not in the downhill slope of my career. It all depends on how hard I want to work and keep myself in my prime, in terms of physical and mental capability.

"If you look at LeBron [James], if you look at Tom Brady, they have shown that it can be sustained for as long as you are dedicated enough to put the energy and time in.

"Right now I don't plan on changing, I only plan on adding to the drive and the motivation and to being better.”

Hamilton also revealed that staying at Mercedes is priority number one:

"I'd be lying if I said I'd never thought about ending my career anywhere else.

"I started at McLaren, I'd like to think I'll always be a part of the McLaren family. I started there when I was 13 years old, so I thought about what it would look like if I was at McLaren one day.

"I thought about and watched the Ferrari drivers on the screens at the track and of course you wonder what it would be like to be in red but then I go to my team, to Mercedes, and this is my home. I haven't signed a contract yet, but we are working on one."

Hamilton will be aiming to get a decent result in Miami this weekend, before the European campaign kicks off in earnest with Imola in a couple of weeks from now.