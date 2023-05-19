Lewis Hamilton has said that he and Mercedes 'will get' an eighth world drivers' title together.

Hamilton will already go down as statistically one of the greatest racing drivers of all time, with him topping the charts for grand prix victories and for pole positions with over a century of each recorded.

He's not quite standing alone when it comes to world titles, however, with him on seven alongside the great Michael Schumacher.

Of course, in 2021 Hamilton was a matter of corners away from breaking that record too in Abu Dhabi before a mishandled Safety Car period from Michael Masi paved the way for Max Verstappen to take the crown and, in the year and a bit since, Red Bull have been dominant and Mercedes have been off of the pace.

Indeed, Hamilton hasn't won a race since the 2021 campaign but remains one of the fastest drivers on the grid and is just itching to see Mercedes give him a car that is capable of challenging for the title once more.

His contract with the team is up at the end of this season, but he is widely tipped to sign a new deal with them to extend his association and, speaking at a recent Petronas event, he has underlined that he wants to get that record-breaking championship together with the Silver Arrows:

“We will get a win at some stage, we will get that championship back.”

Only a handful of words but pretty telling as to how determined Hamilton is to break the record before he leaves the sport and how he believes that one day he and his team will achieve it.

Doing that this season already looks unlikely, given the start Red Bull have made, but Merc have worked hard on upgrades for their car and are due to showcase them at the Monaco Grand Prix next weekend.

Of course, they had been intending to give them their first run out at Imola this weekend but the torrential rain and floods in the Emilia Romagna region in Italy has cancelled the race and understandably so.

Monaco isn't usually the best track to test new upgrades and get data from them, but for Mercedes it's surely a case of the sooner the better as they aim to reel in Red Bull.