Michael Masi will return to a Formula 1 event for the first time since he was stripped of his role as race director.

Masi has been absent from F1 since the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix which saw his ‘human error’ as race director have a huge impact on the outcome of the title race.

After returning to his native Australia, he was appointed as the Independent Chair of the Supercars Commission, meaning he will be present in the F1 paddock this weekend as Supercars is a support race for the Australian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton unluckily missed out on the championship following Masi’s 'human error' in Abu Dhabi as Max Verstappen breezed past the Brit on the final lap after the Safety Car was called in.

Many hoped and thought Hamilton would take the opportunity to speak to Masi and seek an explanation, but the seven-time world champion has not appeared to show an interest in doing so.

MONZA, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 06: FIA Race Director Michael Masi arrives at the circuit before practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 06, 2019 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images)

What has Lewis Hamilton said about Michael Masi's return?

When questioned if he had plans to talk with Masi, he told reporters in Melbourne: “I don't. I am just focused on my future. I am focused on trying to get back to winning. There is nothing to say."

Since that race in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton is yet to win a race, with Mercedes unable to offer him a competitive car last season, and it seems in the first two races of 2023 that that is yet to change.

Given Hamilton is 38 years old, and his contract expires at the end of this year, many have speculated over the Brit’s future.

But he insists he feels ‘amazing’ about his Mercedes future and feels “very much at home.”

What has Lewis Hamilton said about his future?

He said: “It is my family, and I see myself being with Mercedes until my last days. If you look at the legends like Sir Stirling Moss, who was with Mercedes until the end of days, that has been the dream for me, to one day have that.

"I have got some amazing allies at the team, some great relationships here, and as long as I can continue to help the team, drive the team forward and really contribute then that is why I want to stay.

"If there is ever a point where I feel like I am not able to do that, it is time for a youngster to come in and take my seat. But I still feel pretty young and in pretty decent shape."