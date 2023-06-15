Lewis Hamilton has responded when asked if he feels as though Max Verstappen could eventually surpass his current record of victories in F1.

Michael Schumacher set an incredibly high benchmark with his final victory back in 2006 of 91 wins in F1 - nearly double of the next nearest tally of Alain Prost.

Since then, though, Sebastian Vettel has overtaken the Frenchman and Hamilton has gone even better, surpassing Schumacher and breaking the century barrier thereafter, with him also a ton up for pole positions in the sport.

Two incredible records to go alongside his seven world championships, but he has of course not had a win or a pole start since 2021 - the season where he came so close to breaking the record for titles - something he shares also with Schumacher.

Indeed, in place of that Hamilton dominance has emerged Red Bull and Max Verstappen, with the Dutchman racking up the race wins in the last season and a half.

He's now on 40 - one away from equalling Ayrton Senna's record - and before the end of this season there's a chance that he could overtake both, with the dominance he is enjoying in mind.

That all said, Hamilton was asked ahead of the Canadian GP weekend whether he felt as though Max could get to the century mark for wins and perhaps even overtake Lewis' milestone - whatever that ends up being - in the years ahead:

"He's got a very long career ahead of him, so absolutely," the Briton said.

"I mean, ultimately, records are there to be broken and he's got an amazing team.

"As I said, we've got to work harder to try and continue to extend [the record]. I hope we get to have some, at least within the last period of time in my career, more close racing."

With a potential 24 races on the 2024 calendar next year, there's every chance that Verstappen could quite quickly get to 100 wins if Red Bull's all-conquering form is not abated soon.

Hamilton and his Mercedes team are obviously working hard to try and make that happen, but they know just how difficult it is for a dominant force to be reeled in, given they enjoyed such a long streak at the summit in the sport not so long ago.

Verstappen, though, will only be focusing on getting number 41 this weekend in Montreal and nothing else.