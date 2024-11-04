Lewis Hamilton may have competed in his final race for Mercedes after audio from his team radio at the conclusion of the Brazilian Grand Prix emerged where he appeared to say goodbye to his colleagues, despite there still being three races remaining in the F1 season.

The seven-time world champion - who was made an honourary citizen of Brazil in 2022 due to his support for diversity and social causes in the country - endured a less than ideal weekend at Interlagos. Struggling to come to terms with the wet conditions on-track, Hamilton failed to make much impression on the race, ultimately finishing 10th.

Plagued by back pain throughout the race, the 39-year-old even asked his team engineer, Pete Bonnington, how long was left in the race due to the level of his discomfort.

"I’m actually in a bit of pain, mate. How much longer we got?," Hamilton inquired, keen to end his suffering as soon as he could. As it turns out, Sunday's unremarkable drive could be his last in the Mercedes car.

2024 Drivers' Championship top 5 (as of 04/11/24) Position Driver Team Points 1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 393 2. Lando Norris McLaren 331 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 307 4. Oscar Piastri McLaren 262 5. Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari 244

It has been known for months that the Brit will join Ferrari next season, ending his 12-year association with the Silver Arrows. He had, though, been expected to see out the remainder of the 2024 campaign. In an emotional radio message to his team after the race, Hamilton cast doubt on whether he would compete in the final three races of the season.

Hamilton began his post-race address by thanking the team for their efforts and apologising to anyone he may have "p****** off". He then dropped a bombshell by hinting that his season may be over.

"That was a disaster of a weekend, guys. That’s the worst the car’s ever been. Thank you for continuing to try. Great job! To all the guys that are p***** off, if this is the last time that I get to perform, it’s a shame it wasn’t great, but grateful to you!"

Should Hamilton stay true to his above statement and end his Mercedes career early, it shouldn't come as a huge surprise. Prior to this weekend's race, Hamilton told reporters that current Mercedes car was the "worst I've ever driven" and claimed he had nothing left to achieve with the team.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: In 353 starts for Mercedes, Hamilton has won 105 races.

If Brazil was his Mercedes swansong, Hamilton at least managed to make a few positive memories at Interlagos this past weekend as he was handed the opportunity to drive Ayrton Senna's 1990 Drivers' Championship winning car around the circuit. Both fans in attendance and Hamilton himself were emotional about having the chance to experience the iconic car in person. Lewis even claimed that he wished he could drive Senna's car in place of his own Mercedes.