Sky Sports F1 reporter Ted Kravitz has named the only driver who supported the W Series after it entered administration.

The all-female racing competition went into administration earlier this month, following the cancellation of the last two rounds of the 2022 season due to financial reasons.

The future of the W Series was subsequently uncertain, a feeling which was only consolidated by the lack of a calendar for the 2023 season and the emergence of the F1 Academy.

Kevin Ley and Henry Shinners of Evelyn Partners LLP were appointed joint administrators on June 14, revealing that the one remaining member of staff had been made redundant and promising to "explore all available options to allow the W Series to restart in the future."

Kravitz has now spoken about the demise of the competition on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, lamenting the lack of support from the sport’s biggest stars.

Ted Kravitz names Lewis Hamilton as the only F1 driver to support W Series

"Lewis was to my certain knowledge the only driver who bothered to come down to the W Series paddock," Kravitz said.

"I asked him on Friday what he felt still needed to be done and he was looking at companies coming in. I don't think the W Series fell short by tens of millions of pounds.

"In the grand scheme of F1 sponsorships and the amount of money going around. It wouldn't have been much for one of the sponsors to throw it a lifeline."

Hamilton, a seven-time F1 champion, has indeed been a vocal advocate of the W Series.

The British star paid a visit to the competition’s drivers in July 2022 as they prepared to race at the Hungaroring in Budapest, and also criticised Formula One and the FIA for their lack of support after the 2022 W Series season was curtailed.

"There has not been enough focus on women in the sport the whole of F1's life and there is not enough emphasis on it now,” Hamilton said. “And they are not magnifying enough the great work that is being done there.”

Former W Series driver speaks out on administration news

Despite its short life, the W Series can be credited with boosting the careers of numerous female racing drivers.

Jamie Chadwick won all three editions of the competition, and is now racing with Indy NXT.

The majority of other drivers are now competing in the F1 Academy, which aims to develop and prepare young drivers to reach the higher levels of competition.

Alice Powell, who finished second in the 2021 W Series season, defended the competition on Twitter.

"I am sad to learn of the news of W Series entering administration," she said. "At the end of the day, W Series got me out racing again, whether you agreed with the championship or not…

"W Series DID NOT fail. It inspired and created opportunities not just for its drivers, but for many young female racing fans too.

"I have many great memories from racing in the championship, including my win at the British GP in 2021, which will stay with me forever."