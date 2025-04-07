Lewis Hamilton has revealed that a driver who only won one Formula 1 race is 'one of the most talented drivers' he has ever faced.

The seven-time world champion is arguably the greatest ever driver to step foot in F1, and after an 18-year career, he has faced the very best the sport has to offer. However, Ferrari's newest driver surprised many after giving an unexpected answer when asked to pick the most talented driver he faced on the track.

The 40-year-old has competed against the likes of Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, and Max Verstappen, to name just a few, but he snubbed all three world champions with his answer.

Instead, Hamilton went with former Polish driver Robert Kubica as one of the most talented drivers he has ever faced, despite rarely competing for race wins against him.

In a 2019 interview, Hamilton said: "I've known Robert the longest. We started racing each other in go-karts in 1998 - for me, Robert is one of the most talented drivers that I've competed against. From the beginning, I already saw the talent that he had."

Robert Kubica's Formula 1 stats Active years 2006-2010, 2019, 2021 Teams BMW Sauber, Renault, Williams, Alpha Romeo Entries 99 Wins 1 Podiums 12 Career points 274 Pole positions 1 Fastest laps 1 First race 2006 Hungarian Grand Prix Last race 2021 Italian Grand Prix

Kubica made his F1 debut in 2006 for BMW Sauber and went on to compete in 99 races, claiming 12 podiums and one win. His only race win came at the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix, where a collision between Hamilton and Kimi Raikkonen in the pit lane allowed the Pole to go on and claim his sole victory.

Kubica's talent was evident at the time for all to see, with many tipping him to go on to achieve great things in the sport. However, the Pole's career was forever changed after he was involved in an accident at the 2011 Ronde di Ally rally.

Robert Kubica's Accident in 2011

The Pole nearly lost his life, and ended up having a partial amputation of his right forearm