Lewis Hamilton sounded relatively positive after the Monaco Grand Prix, as he reflected on Mercedes' upgrades.

The severe weather and floods in Emilia Romagna meant that the updates on the W14, slated in for their debut that weekend, instead made their bow around Monte-Carlo - which isn't massively ideal given the unique nature of the circuit here in Monaco.

Even so, Mercedes were still naturally eager to see what they could learn about the new parts they had brought to their car, with the sidepods a very visible change heading into the weekend, and Hamilton sounded pleased enough with what he had experienced with the car over the last few days when speaking to the press here after the race.

Through the tricky and wet conditions towards the end of the GP, Hamilton guided himself to a fourth-place finish, with George Russell just one spot behind to secure some decent points for the Silver Arrows, with both finishing in front of Ferrari.

Asked about how the car felt during the race after the chequered flag had flown, Hamilton had this to say:

"The car's progressed, we'll get a much better feel for it next week where we can push a bit more but it's been a positive for us."

Next week, F1 is racing once again with the Spanish Grand Prix taking place at the familiar surroundings of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - a track that teams have a great amount of data about from years gone by given there's been so much testing there and GPs.

That said, Mercedes should be able to get a better handle of where their car is over the course of that weekend, and they'll be looking forward to that.

As for the result itself today, meanwhile, Hamilton said:

"Good improvement overall as a team. To get a fourth and fifth in a tricky race like today is a really great result. The team did a solid job with strategy and to beat Ferrari with that is awesome.

"[Driving in the rain] was very, very hard, there wasn't a word to explain how difficult it was. I couldn't get temperature into the intermediate tyres so I was tip-toeing.

"It felt a little bit twitchy and my tyres weren't working so it was like [driving on] ice but then they started to work and it was fine. I was so close to going off and having a big shunt but it was awesome."