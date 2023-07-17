Lewis Hamilton has put a potential timeframe on how long he might remain in F1 for past this season.

Hamilton's F1 future is something that has been the subject of intense speculation in recent months with his current deal with Mercedes expiring at the end of the current season.

Indeed, there have been claims that he might look to leave the team and move to someone like Ferrari, or even walk away from the sport entirely, though the most likely eventuality is that he will extend his stay with the Silver Arrows.

Certainly, that has been the indication from the key figures in the situation, with both Hamilton and Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff suggesting it is only a matter of time before the contract is going to be inked.

Lewis Hamilton talks F1 future with Channel 4

Until said deal is penned, though, questions will remain over Lewis' future, and that was one of the topics of discussion when the seven-time world champion sat down with Billy Monger, who interviewed his compatriot for Channel 4 around the British Grand Prix last weekend.

Monger asked Hamilton about his future, with the Mercedes driver having this to say:

"I get into the paddock and into the car and I'm like 'damn I love this so much'

"I would say in last year's car and this year's car I get in with hype and then you're like 'damn it's bouncing' and you've got some sort of problem with the car, so it's not as enjoyable to drive as the W08 for example, but I can see myself being here now in five years' time or for the next five years. But it can change at any point!"

Lewis Hamilton's F1 options past 2023

One thing seems certain, then, and that is that Hamilton has no intention of moving on from F1 - it just remains to be seen who he is going to be actually competing for.

Looking at his options, whilst any team would surely love a driver of his calibre, you have to say Mercedes seems the most realistic one to go with.

Red Bull have the strongest car right now but Hamilton and Max Verstappen are never going to be put under the same garage roof, and then Ferrari and Aston Martin, the two other teams in the established 'best of the rest' group are pretty much on a par with Merc right now.

Hamilton has time and again spoken about how he sees himself as a Mercedes man and that he wants to maintain his relationship with the Silver Arrows, having worked with them in one way or another since arriving on the grid in 2007 when driving for McLaren.

It would be a huge shock to see him move away from the team, then, but until anything is finalised we'll just have to wait and see what exactly unfolds.

And, until a deal is announced, the speculation will only continue to be written around the driver who remains F1's most high profile name.