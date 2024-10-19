Mercedes’ leading driver Lewis Hamilton has praised Red Bull for their ‘over the edge’ bib trick which was brought to light recently. The seven-time world champion has praised them for their innovation, believing them to be a driving factor for it in the sport.

With F1 set for a rip-roaring return back from the autumn break in the United States this weekend, one undisclosed team is rumoured to have exploited the ride height adjustment system through use of the bib, or the T-Tray. The bib is known to regulate airflow, with said air going into the cars from underneath through the tunnels, which means adjusting it would likely increase aerodynamic performance.

According to a report discovered within open source documents, “any adjustment to the front bib clearance during parc ferme conditions is strictly prohibited by the regulations,” per PlanetF1.

Red Bull's Bib Talk of the Town

Everyone is discussing the legality of the Red Bull vehicle

Close

Red Bull, one team who subsequently disclosed that they had a system similar to it in place, with the bib being “inaccessible once the car is assembled and ready to run,” have been in conversations with the FIA and making sure plans are adhered to. However, it is worth noting that there are no facts as of yet to suggest that the 2024 Constructors’ Championship contender have used the ride height adjustment system under parc ferme conditions, with the drivers having no control over it while in the car.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Red Bull are 41 points behind McLaren in the Constructors' Championship heading into the United States Grand Prix.

One talking point that has risen since Red Bull’s admission is how long they may have been using said bib trick to improve the performance of the car and whether or not it may be a contributing factor to their recent successes. Max Verstappen, who has won the Drivers’ Championship for three straight years, is currently on course to win a fourth, despite Lando Norris in hot pursuit in second place. The personal success of the flying Dutchman has also seen Red Bull win the Constructors’ Championship in 2022 and 2023, with them well in the hunt this season too.

Lewis Hamilton Speaks on Red Bull's Bib

The Mercedes driver doesn't seem too fussed about the device

Hamilton, who came up short in the Drivers’ Championship chase to Verstappen in 2021, has posed the question of whether the FIA putting a stop to such measures may end Red Bull’s dominance, while simultaneously praising them for the trick.

Drivers' Championship top 5 (as of 19/10/24) Position Driver Team Points 1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 331 2. Lando Norris McLaren 279 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 245 4. Oscar Piastri McLaren 237 5. Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari 190

“I only just heard about it before I got here. But I think the name of our sport is all about innovation. Red Bull have been the leaders, and they’ve innovated,” said the 39-year-old. “Ultimately, all the teams look at the rules and try to find how to massage those rules and get the most out of it, even if it’s just over the edge a little bit. You just need to continue to evolve and be better policed.

“At the end of the day they did a better job. God knows how long they’ve had that, and they’ve been winning championships. Maybe that stops now… I don’t think that’s the one thing that’s going to stop them. But I think everyone else, we’ve got to continue to be innovators and leading rather than trying to catch up.”

With six races to go, we shall see if Red Bull can retain both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ crowns after the FIA come down hard on bib tricks.