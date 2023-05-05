Lewis Hamilton has given a clear indication that he can see himself racing well into his 40s in F1, as Fernando Alonso is doing.

The British driver has been in the sport for 16 years and in that time has become one of the all-time greats, with a joint-record of seven world titles being earned as well as a century of pole positions and wins.

He's not done with the sport yet, though, as he goes in search of that elusive eighth world championship and, despite his current contract with Mercedes coming to an end at the conclusion of this season, he has absolutely no plans of walking away from the grid, and it appears not for a while either.

Speaking ahead of the Miami Grand Prix here in Florida, Hamilton referenced the likes of Tom Brady and, more relevant to F1, Fernando Alonso, as examples of athletes that can still perform at the top level into their 40s.

"There are people out there like Tom Brady," said Hamilton. "There are different ways you can train, how you can eat, and your focus.

"The technology in our bodies is shifting, and it is just about the mentality and whether or not you still have the drive to sacrifice the same as you did when you first started, and I do.

"I cannot speak for Fernando [over when he leaves the sport] but I am hoping for more great fights with him."

Hamilton is 38 and has said that he has no issues with recovery after a Grand Prix weekend, saying that he's probably looking after himself better now than when he started in the sport:

"When I was 22, I was not focused on recovery. I was just going home, having a pizza and not knowing what I needed to do the next day.

"I don't know if the drivers back in the day were that fit. They probably fell off quicker than us because we train a lot more than they did."

Alonso is a good example of what can be done by a driver in their 40s if they apply themselves and continue to be motivated.

Kimi Raikkonen also raced into his 40s before retiring a couple of seasons back, and it's clear that sports nutrition and conditioning are continuing to help the drivers change what is possible in the sport in its modern era.

This all in mind, then, Hamilton has plenty of time left to add that record-breaking title number eight.