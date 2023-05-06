Lewis Hamilton will start the Miami Grand Prix from 13th place after a difficult qualifying session that saw him eliminated from Q2.

It has been a trying time for Hamilton in the Mercedes so far in Miami with him struggling to find positives in both FP2 and FP3.

Indeed, things did not get much better in qualifying either with a mistiming of getting out to set a lap costing him dearly in Q2, though the car ultimately didn't really have the performance to qualify much higher than it did even if it had made Q3.

George Russell, in the other W14, will line up sixth but both Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen should, and likely would, have beaten him had it not been for the red flag caused by the Monegasque towards the end of Q3, and it remains to be seen what sort of pace the Mercedes is going to have in the Grand Prix tomorrow.

Clearly, though, qualifying was not good and Hamilton had this to say after the session to the press here in Miami:

“There were a couple of decent moments throughout the session - we have struggled to have the true pace to get into Q3 today.

“We were just on the cusp of maybe not getting in and then right at the end, we just went out too late. We were at the back of seven cars and I started my lap with just not enough temperature in the tyres.”

Hamilton will be hoping that some chaos presents opportunity tomorrow in the race, with him needing to try and work his way through the field at a track where overtaking was not particularly easy last year.

Indeed, he may well turn to performing a rain dance tonight in a bid to get things going in his favour on Sunday, with him having this to say:

“I’m hoping that Florida’s heavens are going to open and we’re going to have some rain."

There has been suggestions of rain being set for Sunday though the forecast seems to be that we may now get a dry race tomorrow more than likely.

Wet or dry, though, it is clear that the Mercedes is still proving temperamental and Hamilton will just be looking to get what he can tomorrow before focusing on trying to kickstart the season at Imola.

Big upgrades are expected for the W14 at the race in Italy, and with that comes big pressure on them to get the Merc heading in the right direction.