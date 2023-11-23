Highlights Lewis Hamilton denies rumours of secret talks with rival teams and reaffirms his loyalty to Mercedes.

Christian Horner claims Red Bull had conversations with Hamilton's team, contradicting Hamilton's previous statements.

Media speculation continues to surround Hamilton's future, but his recent contract extension with Mercedes suggests a long-term commitment.

As expected, back in August, Lewis Hamilton penned a two-year contract extension with Mercedes, but could we have seen the seven-time Formula 1 champion make a crazy move to a rival team?

If recent stories are anything to go by, it seems that Hamilton was not far away from joining the likes of Ferrari, and potentially even fierce rivals Red Bull, well, if you believe a certain Christian Horner, that is. The Brit himself has been rather quick to shoot down those claims in a recent interview with Sky Sports news, putting the Red Bull principal in his place in the process.

Lewis Hamilton's Formula 1 future a hot topic

A lot of people in and around Formula 1 have had their say on this story, with rumours circulating for a while now that Hamilton supposedly held secret talks with the two rival teams about potentially joining forces. How these moves would have looked has not been specified, but the prospect of Hamilton teaming up with Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, or even Max Verstappen, had fans in a frenzy.

Hamilton himself has been pretty candid about the topic, but after signing the new deal with Mercedes, he was quick to reiterate that he had no interest in signing with any other team, and that his decision was a no-brainer. In steps Red Bull boss Christian Horner, who then drops an explosive interview this week that throws all of this back up in the air, and makes Hamilton's previous statements sound far more dubious.

Horner, unlike Hamilton, had no problem expanding on details when asked by journalists again if the Brit was close to joining Red Bull. He stated that his team had "several" conversations with Hamilton's team over the years, before going on to confirm that talks were held as recently as this year. This completely contradicts any of Hamilton's comments, with the media then quick to try and get a response from the 38-year-old driver.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton 'threw serious shade' during post-race interview at Las Vegas GP

Hamilton has since spoken out, doubling down on his previous statement in an interview with Sky Sports. His exact words being: "I don't understand what Christian is on about." Pretty damning words from the driver, who would usually try and steer away from rumours, but clearly felt the need to address Horner directly.

It now comes down to the media and fans to decide who they believe. In many ways, it does not really matter how truthful Horner's claims are, because Hamilton signed his extension with Mercedes anyway. However, we know how the media are and any time there is a chance to spark a flame between Red Bull and Mercedes, they will do it.

Horner himself is not shy about stirring the pot or fuelling some off-track drama, so it's likely we will never know the exact truth. The rumours of Ferrari talks seem to be of far less interest to the media, maybe because of the lack of a direct rivalry. If we are being realistic, though, a move to the iconic team in red is far more likely than a move to Horner's Red Bull.

It is the year 2025 that currently marks the end of Hamilton's Mercedes deal, by which time he will be 40 years old, meaning any potential move would likely be his last in the sport. Now is the time to make the most of him while he is here and, like he said in his interview, hopefully get back to his team battling more closely alongside Max Verstappen next season.