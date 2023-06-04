Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has revealed he's set for more contract talks with Toto Wolff as early as tomorrow.

Hamilton's contract with the Silver Arrows is expiring at the end of this year and there has been speculation around his future post-2023 because of that.

Indeed, there have been some claims made that he might make a headline-making switch to Ferrari for 2024, though all the key players inside Mercedes have said that a deal to extend is going to be sorted eventually.

That agreement could take a step closer to being made tomorrow, then, with the British driver revealing further talks are scheduled, via the press conference after finishing second at the Spanish GP.

Hamilton had been talking about Mercedes' improved performance this weekend in Spain, and how he'll be pushing the team next year too - something that press conference moderator Tom Clarkson caught on to.

Indeed, Clarkson asked Hamilton whether him pushing next year meant that he'd be sticking around at Merc for 2024 at least, and the seven-time world champion said the following in response:

"I haven't signed anything yet. But I think we're going to meet with Toto tomorrow. So hopefully we can get something done."

As mentioned, Hamilton had been speaking about the improved Mercedes - which allowed he and George Russell to both get on the podium in Spain - and he was asked whether he felt they could get close to Red Bull this season, with Max Verstappen winning again on Sunday:

"In the current car that we have, I don't think we'll be matching their performance but we are working on improving the car.

"So with the current package, we were limited to the pace that we had today. But I think there's a huge amount of work and studying and improvements that we hopefully will have coming in the future.

"Naturally, [Red Bull] should probably also be progressing through the year, so we need to be taking big, big chunks out of them with every step we take. I think today, they were a good few tenths ahead of us, maybe half a second ahead of us a lap, and on a single lap that is a little bit bigger.

"I think we're going in the right direction and I know we have something in the pipeline moving forward. So I'm hoping at least by the end of the year maybe we can challenge them. I would say for me, I'm more focused on making sure that we have the car next year to challenge them from day one. The further we continue to push this car this year, the more that impacts next year also."