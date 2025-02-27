Lewis Hamilton has revealed the unique reason why he believes he can win a record eighth Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship ahead of his debut season with Ferrari. The legendary Brit is tied with fellow Scuderia icon Michael Schumacher for seven titles, having last come top of the standings back in 2020.

Despite largely being considered one of, if not the greatest driver of all time, many believe that the fact Hamilton is yet to outright surpass Schumacher as the driver with the most championships hangs around his neck like an albatross. However, the man himself has claimed that one thing makes him stand out above the other competitors in the sport as he seeks history in the 2025 season.

Hamilton Claims Not Being Married Has Helped With His Success

The former Mercedes man believes that remaining single has maximised his career

Speaking in an interview with Time Magazine, the 40-year-old has revealed that he believes the fact he has not gotten married or had kids has played an important role in being able to be so dominant in the sport and could be why he becomes the first man since 1966 to win the Drivers' Championship in his forties.

Hamilton was addressing claims made by former boss Toto Wolff, who insinuated that the shocking move to Mercedes was beneficial for the Silver Arrows, with the driver firing back by saying he is incomparable to any other driver.

The former McLaren star has been in high-profile relationships in the past, including with musicians Nicole Scherzinger and Rita Ora, but believes that focusing solely on the sport has helped him get the most out of his career:

"Don't ever compare me to anybody else. I'm the first and only Black driver that's ever been in this sport. I'm built different. I've been through a lot. I've had my own journey. You can't compare me to another 40-year-old, past or present, Formula One driver in history. Because they are nothing like me. "I'm hungry, driven, don't have a wife and kids. I'm focused on one thing, and that's winning. That's my number one priority."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only three drivers in history have won world championships in Formula 1 above the age of 40 (Juan Manuel Fangio, Giuseppe Farina, Jack Brabham).

Hamilton went on to draw comparisons with the likes of NBA star LeBron James, who broke the all-time scoring record in his late thirties, and former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, who continued to excel well into his forties.

After a rocky start to life in his new team, the 40-year-old appears to be picking up some momentum after setting the fastest time during the morning session of the second day of pre-season testing.

