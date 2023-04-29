Lewis Hamilton was up late last night at the Azerbaijan GP as he pored over the data in a bid to look for more performance for Mercedes.

The Briton will line up on the grid for Sunday's Grand Prix in fifth place, and that was probably about as good as he could have hoped for with the Red Bull cars obviously possessing great pace and the Ferraris, as expected, going well around the streets of Baku.

Indeed, he'll line up behind both of those teams and will be hoping that the race pace of the Mercedes allows him to get into the fight for the podium on Sunday, whilst also looking to pick up some decent points on Saturday with the first ever Sprint Shootout taking place followed by the Sprint race later on in the afternoon.

In a bid to try and find every last bit of performance, Hamilton was up late at the track still looking over the data and seeing where there could be improvements made, with him sharing this snap on social media close to midnight local time here in Baku:

Hamilton quite often stays late at the track in a bid to go over the data from sessions, and you can certainly understand that mindset at the moment.

Mercedes are not having a terrible season whatsoever of course, and showed some positive signs last time out in Melbourne, as Lewis earned second place in the Grand Prix behind Max Verstappen.

However, they are not yet back to being the frequent race win contenders that they were last in 2021, and the hard work and late hours will surely continue as they fight to return to that level.

It remains to be seen what Hamilton can do on Sunday, then, with the British driver surely hoping for a bit of traditional Baku chaos to rear its head as he bids to make up ground.

It's one of the few races where he doesn't actually have a huge amount of wins to his name either - though of course it's still a fairly new addition to the F1 calendar - with him winning just the once around the streets of the Azeri capital.

Mercedes have won here twice, meanwhile, but to make it three they are going to be needing a bit of luck and some clever strategy.