Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton will have to deal with new irregularities on the grid this upcoming season as his blockbuster switch to Ferrari will ensure he sticks to traditional practices and principles.

The British sporting icon shocked sports fans around the world last February as he announced he would be joining F1's most successful and iconic team after 12 years of racing with Mercedes.

Ferrari's Strict Rule Lewis Hamilton Will Have to Follow

Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will be an equal playing field

The seven-time world champion will not, however, be handed preferential treatment by Ferrari over his teammate, Charles Leclerc, as the team has always adopted an equal system with regard to handing strategies to both its starting drivers. This is quite unfamiliar to Hamilton, as he experienced priority over previous teammate, Valtteri Bottas, when the pair were racing together for Mercedes.

Preferential treatment is common among some teams in F1, as the reigning world champion, Max Verstappen, was known to be handed greater priority over his Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez.

Despite Ferrari choosing to equally prioritise its drivers, Hamilton may be viewed by many racing fans and pundits as the secondary driver for Ferrari in 2025. Leclerc won three races last season and finished third in the Drivers' Championship, while Hamilton endured the worst-performing individual season of his F1 career as he finished seventh in the standings.