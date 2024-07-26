Highlights Verstappen's outbursts over his team radio exposed his frustrations with performance and strategy.

Hamilton blasted Verstappen's behavior as unbecoming of a world champion.

The three-time world champion has now failed to record a victory in his last three races.

Lewis Hamilton has warned Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen over his conduct, after the Dutch driver launched a furious tirade at his own Red Bull team via radio during the race. The reigning world champion is winless in his last three races and let his frustration get the better of him when communicating with his colleagues.

The 26-year-old's first gripe came in the early stages of the race when he was ordered by his team to give a position back to Lando Norris. An opening lap incident saw the Dutchman go off track at Turn 1 and gain an advantage by doing so. When he was told to surrender that advantage, Verstappen fumed: "Then you can tell the FIA that’s how we’re going to race from now onwards. Just driving people off the road."

Verstappen also had plenty to say when several of his competitors undercut him on pit stops, blaming his team for bringing him in too late. "You gave me this **** strategy. I'm just trying to save what's left," he bellowed across the airwaves.

Lewis Hamilton Reacts to Verstappen Criticising His Red Bull Team

The Mercedes man was brutal in his response

Verstappen's outbursts have led the sport's bosses to order drivers not to swear over the airwaves, but Hamilton believes that Verstappen - as a three-time world champion - should already be leading by example and savaged his rival for not doing so. Per Sky Sports, the Brit said:

"You have to be a team leader, a team member. Maybe not so much a team leader but more so just always remember you are a team-mate with lots of people and you have to act like a world champion."

Aside from his heated radio exchanges with Red Bull engineer Gianpiero Lambiase during Hungarian Grand Prix, Verstappen's mood wasn't helped by his collision with Hamilton in the latter stages of the race, when the pair were competing for a podium finish.

Verstappen locked up when attempting to overtake the Mercedes man, causing his rear left wheel to collide with Hamilton’s front right and his car subsequently went airborne. Although the Red Bull driver appeared to be at fault, he escaped without a time penalty from the stewards - a verdict that left Hamilton in shock.

Speaking about the incident ahead of this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, Hamilton explained: "I'm very, very far from the apex. So, I've left, there's a lot of room on the right-hand side. So I was very, very surprised". The seven-time

world champion later confirmed that no discussion about the collision had since taken place between himself and Verstappen. "No, we didn't talk afterwards. We went to the stewards and that's it. We've not had a talk."

Hungary GP 2024 top 5 Position Driver Team Points 1. Oscar Piastri McLaren 25 2. Lando Norris McLaren 18 3. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 15 4. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 12 5. Max Verstappen Red Bull 10

While Hamilton was able to emerge from the chaos with a third-place finish, Verstappen wasn't so fortunate and ended up having to settle for fifth place. Max refused to address the incident or Hamilton's comments when speaking to the media in Belgium, but did argue that nobody was being forced to listen to his radio communications with his team.

"People that don't like my language don't have to listen to it. Turn the volume down. I am very driven to success. I think I've proven that already."