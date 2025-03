Lewis Hamilton's post-race radio call with his new engineer highlighted his disappointment over a 10th-place finish in his Ferrari debut during the opening round of the 2025 F1 season in Australia.

The seven-time world champion's maiden race in red was a difficult one as rain showers struck throughout all of Sunday's proceedings, with the Albert Park street circuit going from wet to dry and back to wet all race.

Ferrari Woes in Australia

It was a weekend to forget for Hamilton & Leclerc