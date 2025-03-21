After a stuttering first race weekend for his new team, Lewis Hamilton emerged top of the pile for the race to start the Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race on pole position.

Hamilton posted a time of 1m 30.849s during the decisive SQ3 phase to pip world champion Max Verstappen to the top spot by 0.018s, with the McLaren of Oscar Piastri and the other Ferrari of Charles Leclerc not much further back in an ultra-close session.

The top five for the Sprint Race was rounded out by the Mercedes of George Russell. Winner of the Australian Grand Prix, Lando Norris, struggled late on and could only post a time quick enough for sixth place.

Lewis Hamilton Reacts to Sprint Race Pole

The new Ferrari man was stunned with the result

Hamilton’s benchmark was a new lap record around the Shanghai International Circuit and, when informed of his pole over the radio, the seven-time World Champion initially could not believe it. “Really?” Hamilton asked with several laughs.

And Hamilton, speaking after his achievement, admitted he was 'in shock' after such an electrifying display.

"Firstly, I want to say a big thank you to this amazing crowd we have today. I didn't expect that result, but I'm so happy and so proud," he said.

Chinese GP Sprint Race qualifying top 5 Position Driver Team Time 1. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:30.849 2. Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:30.867 3. Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:30.929 4. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:31.057 5. George Russell Mercedes 1:31.169

"The last race was a disaster for us, and we knew there was more performance in the car but we weren't able to extract it. To come here to a track I love, Shanghai a beautiful place, the weather has been amazing, and the car came alive from lap one.

"We made some great changes, the team did a fantastic job in the break to get the car ready. 'm a bit in shock. I can't believe we get a pole for the Sprint! It puts us in good stead for the race."

Questions About Lewis Hamilton & New Engineer

Eyebrows were raised after their performance in Australia

Hamilton is stll in the early stages of his relationship with his new team, along with his new race engineer. After many years with Peter Bonnington (Bono) guiding him through each race, this year that task falls to Riccardo Adami.

After some teething problems in Melbourne, including notable examples of what Hamilton wanted to be fed to him over the team radio, it appears that, in Shanghai, at least so far, the balance has been struck, and there are early signs the car can compete for race wins in 2025.

Related Ferrari Make Vow to Lewis Hamilton After Australian GP Disaster Ferrari's team principal Fred Vasseur has made a promise to his new driver Lewis Hamilton after the struggles in Australia.

Ahead of this race weekend, Hamilton played down any reports of tension between himself and Adami, as he told reporters on Thursday: "I mean, naturally, everyone over-egged. It was literally just a back-and-forth. I was very polite in how I suggested it. I said: 'leave it to me, please'. I wasn't saying 'f*** you'. I wasn't swearing. So it was just at that point, I was really struggling with the car and I needed full focus on these couple of things.