Lewis Hamilton had a hilariously stunned reaction to finding out just how slow he was in qualifying for the Sprint race compared to McLaren's Lando Norris at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Although the Drivers' Championship has been wrapped up by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen for the fourth time in a row, the Constructors’ Championship is very much up for grabs. This weekend’s racing events in Qatar should add more intrigue and drama to the championship, with not only a Grand Prix on offer, but also an F1 Sprint.

2024 Constructors' Championship (before Qatar GP Sprint) Position Team Points 1. McLaren 608 2. Ferrari 584 3. Red Bull 555 4. Mercedes 425 5. Aston Martin 86

There are three teams who are still in with a chance of winning this season's Constructors’ Championship; Red Bull, Ferrari, and McLaren. There are extra points up for grabs this weekend with the Sprint race, and McLaren, who have been excellent in the event since its arrival, will be looking to exert their domination and show their challenge for the Constructors’ Championship is not a fluke.

Unfortunately for Mercedes and their drivers, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, however, they have once again failed to challenge for the title, and the latter had a rather amusing moment in the latest Sprint qualifying.

Lewis Hamilton Stunned at Lack of Pace in Qatar

The Brit couldn't believe how slow he was compared to his countryman

Helmet cam footage has shown the conversation between seven-time Formula One world champion Hamilton and his race engineer, Peter ‘Bono’ Bonnington. The footage shows Hamilton’s reaction to finding out how far off Norris’ time he was during qualifying for the Sprint at the Qatar GP.

Bono can be heard telling Hamilton: “OK Lewis, so that was P5. Eight tenths to Norris.”

The F1 icon seemed surprised at how far off his fellow British driver he was, replying in a state of shock: “EIGHT TENTHS!!?”

Due to his lack of pace, the Brit will start the Sprint in seventh, five places behind teammate Russell, who impressively managed to deny McLaren a front row lockout.

Following qualifying, Lewis faced the media and admitted some harsh truths about himself and his season. When asked if the issue was of his own doing, he responded by saying: “Who knows? I'm definitely not fast anymore."

Lewis Hamilton's Struggles This Season

The Mercedes man has never really got consistency in 2024