Lewis Hamilton’s post-race interview revealed his positive thoughts on the controversial Las Vegas Grand Prix, which he suggests proved critics wrong, with some saying his comments were 'throwing shade' at fellow drivers who criticised the event during the weekend.

Going into the Las Vegas race weekend, it was widely documented that many traditional F1 fans and some drivers were sceptical about the showbiz surrounding the event. This was only exacerbated after the first practice session was cancelled just eight minutes in, due to a loose water valve cover piercing a hole in Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz’s tyre. To add to the drama, many ticket holders were told to leave the stands and fan areas due to staffing issues, which meant many spectators missed the practice as it recommenced at 2.30am local time, five hours after the initial incident.

Lewis Hamilton full of praise for Las Vegas GP

Despite Hamilton having a difficult race himself, finishing in seventh due to suffering a puncture after clashing with McLaren's Oscar Piastri and crashing into a bollard, he shared positive sentiment about the event overall. In his post-race interview, he shared that he enjoyed the race and thought it was competitive and exciting to watch, saying: “It was like Baku, but better. I really wasn’t expecting the track to be so great, but the more and more laps you did, I just really loved racing it. Lots of great overtaking opportunities and I think for all those who were so negative about the weekend, saying it was all about show blah blah blah, I think Vegas proved them wrong.”

A lot of fans on social media said that these ‘shady’ comments were aimed at Max Verstappen, who had heavily criticised the Las Vegas spectacle prior to the race, labelling it “99 percent show and one percent sport.” He also went on to compare the track itself to ‘National League’ fifth tier football, while suggesting Monaco’s circuit was more comparable to ‘Champions League.’

After all his criticism, the Dutchman went on to win the race, extending his record to 18 wins this season. His tune somewhat changed after his victory, as he could be seen joining in with the ‘show’ by singing along to Elvis’ ‘Viva Las Vegas’ as it played over Red Bull team radio during his slow-down lap.

Asked in his post-race interview if he stood by his negative comments about the event, he said: “Well, I always expected it to be a good race. That has never been my issue. But today was fun, that’s the only thing I want to say about it. I hope everyone enjoyed it.”

With the showbiz of Las Vegas over, F1 heads to Abu Dhabi for the last race of the season. It will take place at Yas Marina Circuit this Sunday, the 26th of November at 1pm.