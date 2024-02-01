Highlights Lewis Hamilton could be joining Ferrari for the 2025 Formula 1 season, according to reports.

After a tough 2023 season, Hamilton has seemingly changed his mind about sticking with Mercedes.

Hamilton's current deal with Mercedes includes an optional second year, giving him the opportunity to join Ferrari next year.

Huge news is emerging from the world of Formula 1 as Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton could be set to join Ferrari for the 2025 season, according to fresh reports from Motorsport.

Hamilton has been heavily linked with the Prancing Horse for years now, but he's always rejected their advances to stick with Toto Wolff's team, believing they provided him with a better route to success than the Italian manufacturers. However, after yet another tough season in 2023, the Brit has now seemingly had a change of heart, seeing his future away from Mercedes and with Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton's recent woes at Mercedes

The seven-time champ didn't win a single Grand Prix in the 2023 season

Last season, Hamilton finished third in the Drivers' Championship, which is by no means terrible, but it's not good enough for a driver who has won seven world championships and wants to beat the legendary Michael Schumacher's record, which is also seven. He ended the season on 234 points, leaving him miles behind fierce rival Max Verstappen, who earned an incredible 575 points, winning nearly every race in the season.

The Brit failed to win a single Grand Prix last season, his best being second place in a handful of races, and that will certainly be playing on his mind when considering his future. The 39-year-old has always been very open about his future, and once stated that he doesn't want to be competing into his 40s, which gives him no time at all to win that illusive eighth world championship.

Recently talking about his future in the sport, Hamilton said: “I have no set plan for the future – I still feel fit and still enjoy what I do. I’ve now learned that you should never say never in life. I never thought that, after such a long time in Formula One, I would still feel the same love for the sport. It is a love-hate relationship – at times you love it more than at others. I think there comes a point when you’ve had enough. But the love is still there.”

Lewis Hamilton's contract with Mercedes

The Brit could exit his current deal at the end of the 2024 season

So what does that mean in regard to Hamilton's current deal with Mercedes? Well, according to the same report, the seven-time world champion penned a two-year deal to cover him for 2024 and 2025, however, that second year is purely optional, meaning he could break out of his contract following the conclusion of the upcoming season, allowing him a chance to join Ferrari next year.

Motorsport approached both Mercedes and Ferrari regarding the sensational news, but both teams refused to comment. Meanwhile, respected Formula 1 journalist Will Buxton tweeted the following: "Hearing a big announcement is on the way before the end of the week. If it is what I think it is, it’s absolutely massive."

So what does this mean for Ferrari? You would imagine it will be to team up with Charles Leclerc, meaning Carlos Sainz Jr will have to find a new team, while Mercedes themselves will be on the hunt for a driver to team up with George Russell. Silly Season in the drivers market is already upon us, but just a year in advance!